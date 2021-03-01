Former Celtic star Massimo Donati has insisted that Rafael Benitez must understand that Scottish football is different from English football if he succeeds Neil Lennon as Bhoys manager.

Following a 1-0 defeat to Ross County, Lennon left his role as Celtic manager last week before assistant manager John Kennedy took charge as interim boss at Parkhead.

Celtic have now kicked off their hunt for a new manager and a number of fans are keen to see a play made for former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss Benitez.

The Spaniard still lives in the UK and is now out of work after parting ways with Chinese side Dalian Professional.

Former Bhoys star Donati feels it will be interesting to see whether Celtic go for Benitez, but insisted that the Spaniard must understand that Scottish football is different from English football if he does take the job.

“The club wanted to win their tenth consecutive title, but Rangers are dominating the Scottish Premiership“, Donati told Inside Futbol.

“Unfortunately, Lennon had reached the end of his cycle.

“For his replacement we are talking about Benitez, [Steve] Clarke, [Frank] Lampard, they are all good coaches who would surely embody the Celtic spirit.

“For Benitez, it would be an intriguing situation, but he should understand that Scottish football is different from English.“

Interim manager Kennedy led the Hoops to a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at the weekend and it remains to be seen if Celtic will appoint a new boss before the end of the season.