Belgian coach Roberto Martinez has hailed Leeds United star Pascal Struijk for his dynamism and versatility and explained that the Red Devils do not have many left-footed defenders like him in their ranks.

It emerged last month that Struijk, who represented the Netherlands at youth international level, has applied for a Belgian passport in an attempt to change international allegiances.

Belgium boss Martinez got in touch with the Leeds star and discussed the possibility of calling him up to the Red Devils squad for their forthcoming fixtures.

Explaining his decision to consider Struijk for the national team, Martinez pointed out that the Red Devils do not have many young left-footed central defenders in their ranks, with Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Vermaelen in their 30s.

The Spaniard also explained that the 21-year-old caught his eye when playing for Leeds in the Championship and went on to hail his dynamism and ability to play in several positions.

“I was very impressed with his performances when he started playing for Leeds in the Championship“, Martinez told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

“We must look to the future, and we don’t have that kind of profile, a left-footed central defender.

“He is a dynamic player, ever-present and can play in different positions.

“We probably have the best [left-footed centre-backs] of world football in Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Vermaelen, but these are players who are over 30 years old.“

Struijk has made 19 senior appearances for Leeds across all competitions so far this season, operating both as a central defender and defensive midfielder.