Former Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong has revealed he would choose Harry Kane over Erling Haaland at the moment to lead the line at the Etihad Stadium.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is keen on bringing in a new number 9 to the Etihad Stadium in the summer and Borussia Dortmund sensation Haaland is at the top of the Spaniard’s wish list.

Tottenham Hotspur hitman Kane is another top calibre striker that could potentially be on the move in the summer as a lack of trophies so far in his Spurs career has prompted growing suggestions that he could opt to find new pastures.

Ex-Manchester City star De Jong has revealed he would choose Kane over Haaland as Sergio Aguero’s successor under Guardiola, because the Spurs number 10 is a seasoned-marksman in English football.

De Jong admitted it is difficult choose between Kane and Haaland as both players are supremely talented, but feels the more experienced 27-year-old is a better option for Manchester City at the moment.

Asked who he would choose between Kane and Haaland to bring to Manchester City at the moment, De Jong said on beIN Sports: “It is a difficult one for me, because of course, Harry Kane knows the Premier League, he has been here playing for so many years and he knows the Premier League inside out.

“So, would you go for an experienced player who knows the league, who can fit in that culture of the English Premier League or you go for an inexperienced player such as Haaland?

“For me I would go for Harry Kane at this stage.”

Kane has 14 goals and 11 assists to his name in the Premier League so far this season from 23 outings while Haaland is in equally good form with 17 strikes from 18 Bundesliga games.