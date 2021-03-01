Fabio Borini has named Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti as the manager who has impressed him the most and explained that he is very grateful to the Italian tactician.

Borini made his senior debut in 2009 and has gone on to ply his trade for nine clubs since then, with the latest being Turkish outfit Fatih Karagumruk.

During the course of his career, the 29-year-old has played under the management of several coaches, including Luis Enrique, David Moyes, Gennaro Gattuso and Brendan Rodgers.

However, Borini has named former Chelsea manager and current Everton boss Ancelotti as the coach who has impressed him the most during his career.

The Italian looked back at when Ancelotti handed him his senior debut at Chelsea over ten years ago and explained that he is very grateful to the Toffees manager.

“I count Carlo Ancelotti at first“, Borini told the Turkish Football Federation’s TamSaha Magazine.

“[Ancelotti impressed me the most] because he was the first coach who drove me to the field and made me officially appear on the field.

“That’s why I am very grateful to him.

“I will never forget that he gave me this opportunity.“

Borini went on to play eight games under the management of Ancelotti at Chelsea.