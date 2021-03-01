Former Rangers star Alex Rae has revealed that the game he would have loved to have been involved in for the the Gers was their 1992/93 Champions League second-round tie against Leeds United.

In a notable season in Rangers’ history, the Scottish giants came close to reaching the newly-branded Champions League final, but fell just short, losing to eventual champions Marseille.

The Gers faced English giants Leeds United in the second round of the tournament, coming out 4-2 winners over the course of the two-legged tie.

Rae, who started his career in the youth ranks at Rangers and later returned to the club, insists that he would have loved to have been part of that match, given the brilliant atmosphere both the crowd and players were witnesses to at Ibrox in the first leg and Elland Road in the second.

“The game I’d love to have played in would have been the Battle of Britain v Leeds”, Rae said in a Q&A session with RFPBC.

“The atmosphere at Ibrox was unbelievable and to go down to Leeds and win there too was tremendous.”

Rae also took time to pick winning the league with Sunderland and Rangers as the standout moments of his career.

“Winning the leagues with Sunderland and Rangers are the standouts.

“As a player, you want to win things.”

Rangers look set to return to the Champions League next season as they sit top of the Scottish Premiership and on course to win the title.