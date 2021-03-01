Sheffield Wednesday supremo Dejphon Chansiri has admitted his club tried to hold onto Celtic bound Liam Shaw and stressed the player’s agent orchestrated the move even though the Owls were keen on keeping him.

Celtic agreed a pre-contract with Owls starlet Shaw last month which will see him make the move north of the border in the summer.

The 19-year-old opted to not sign a new deal at Hillsborough, with his contract set to expire in June, and has decided that the Glasgow giants are the right club to continue his budding football career at.

Sheffield Wednesday supremo Chansiri has lifted the lid on the transfer, revealing his club made multiple efforts to tie Shaw down to a fresh contract.

However, Shaw is now set to leave Yorkshire in the summer and Chansiri has pointed the finger at the the highly rated starlet’s agent for his proposed exit.

“I thought he was going to go to Celtic because of the agent talking to Celtic”, Chansiri told Yorkshire Live.

“When he had a chance to play for the first team, he did quite well and we tried to keep him.

“We talked to them quite a long time but they just asked to wait and we know why they asked to wait because maybe they try to find another club.

“I heard from my people, they told me some fans say ‘why didn’t we try to sign him last year or before’.

“I believe no-one last year or before in the summer no-one talked about Liam Shaw.

“They just tried to talk about him when he is in the first eleven and he is doing okay.

“We tried to extend his contract but the agent asked to wait and wait.

“We knew something was wrong and it’s normal in football.

“When a player tries to be good, then they already try to find another club.

“It doesn’t mean Celtic looked after him a long time.”

Shaw rose through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday and has racked up 18 senior appearances across all competitions.

And Neil Lennon’s recent departure from Celtic Park will not interfere with the midfielder’s move to Celtic.