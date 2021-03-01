Turkish teenage sensation Ali Akman has revealed that Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak convinced him to sign a pre-contract with German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Akman has reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt to join the Bundesliga club on a free transfer when his contract with Turkish outfit Bursaspor runs out in the summer.

Having begun his senior playing career in his home country, the Turkey Under-21 international is now set to ply his trade in one of the best leagues in European football.

Reflecting on his decision to sign a pre-contract with Eintracht Frankfurt, Akman, who is rated as one of the top Turkish talents, has lifted the lid on the role Liverpool defender Kabak played in convincing him to join the German club.

The 18-year-old revealed that Kabak made him believe moving to Eintracht Frankfurt was right by describing German football and telling him to not think too much about the decision.

“In this complex decision-making process, it was Ozan Kabak who made me believe that my choice of Eintracht Frankfurt was right“, Akman told the Turkish Football Federation’s TamSaha Magazine.

“We talked a lot with Ozan, but a sentence or two was enough for me.

“The words ‘This place is very different. You will see it when you arrive. Don’t even think about it’ made my decision clear.“

Kabak is currently on loan at Liverpool, but could return to the Bundesliga when Akman arrives if the Reds do not choose to trigger the purchase option they have in their agreement with Schalke.