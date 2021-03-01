Former Premier League star David Meyler is of the view that the reason Jose Mourinho sets up his Tottenham Hotspur backline to defend deep is because he does not trust them.

Spurs bounced back from consecutive league defeats on Sunday as they thrashed Burnley 4-0 at home, only their second win in their last seven top flight outings.

It was only the eighth clean sheet Tottenham have registered this season, having shipped in 12 league goals since the turn of the year, despite their backline defending deep.

Ex-top flight star Meyler is of the view that Mourinho has instructed his defenders to maintain a line deep in their own half because he does not have complete faith in them.

The lack of defensive solidity is the biggest problem the Portuguese has to deal with at Spurs in Meyler’s view as otherwise the north London giants will not be able to put up a serous challenge for big trophies.

“When you are talking about winning Premier League titles or be challenging for the big trophies, you need a full-strength squad”, Meyler told Off the Ball.

“You need your defences to be keeping clean sheets, you need them to be solid.

“You need to trust them, whereas I think that is the biggest problem Mourinho has is they are not keeping one and enough clean sheets, but also then if you look at them, they probably are defending deep because he does not trust them.”

Having returned to winning ways, Spurs will be determined to push harder and climb back to a European spot with a trip to Fulham on Thursday coming up next for them in the Premier League calendar.