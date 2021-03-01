Fixture: Everton vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton side to Goodison Park in the Premier League this evening.

The Toffees’ opponents lost 3-0 at Leeds United last week and head into the game sitting in 14th spot in the Premier League table, with 30 points from their 25 games.

Everton, in seventh, know a win tonight would take them level on points with sixth placed Liverpool, who have 43 points, and put them just two points off fourth placed West Ham United.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti is without defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin. The Everton manager makes three changes to the side that beat Liverpool.

In goal, Everton have Jordan Pickford, while at the back Ancelotti selects Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Lucas Digne.

Further up the pitch the Everton boss opts to deploy Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan and Andre Gomes, while Gylfi Sigurdsson also starts.

Richarlison supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top.

If Ancelotti needs to try to change the game from the bench then he has a host of options, including Joshua King and Bernard.

Everton Team vs Southampton

Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson (c), Gomes, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, King, Iwobi, Nkounkou, Bernard, Broadhead, Astley, John, Onyango