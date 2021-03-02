Chelsea are keeping a close eye on AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contractual situation at the San Siro in the event he does not sign a new deal, according to Eurosport.

The Blues are eyeing offloading Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer and are mulling over the possibility of roping in a replacement for the Spaniard.

Chelsea have zeroed in on AC Milan custodian Donnarumma as their top target to provide competition for Blues first choice Edouard Mendy if Arrizabalaga leaves.

The Italian’s current contract at AC Milan is set to end in the summer and he is locked in talks with the Serie A giants over a new deal.

AC Milan are yet to make a breakthrough over a new contract with Donnarumma as he is angling to pocket a £9.1m a year salary.

The Rossoneri have not agreed to the 22-year-old’s demands at present but are pushing hard to seal a deal.

Chelsea are tipped to be willing to match Donnarumma’s salary demands if they can acquire his signature on a free transfer in the summer.

However, Donnarumma could well extend his stay at the Italian club, while it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will pounce in the summer if he becomes available.