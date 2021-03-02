Premier League duo Everton and Fulham are tracking Stuttgart’s young winger Silas Wamangituka, according to Eurosport.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe with his scintillating displays for Stuttgart in the current campaign.

Stuttgart’s rival Bundesliga clubs, along with English top flight outfits Everton and Fulham, are showing keen interest in him.

Scouts from the Toffees and the Cottagers are tracking Wamangituka’s progress at Stuttgart as they plot their future transfer moves.

Wamangituka’s pace, coupled with his eye for goal, are what are claimed to have piqued the interest of the Premier League duo.

The winger has registered eleven goals and three assists from his 22 Bundesliga outings so far this season.

Having arrived in Germany from Paris FC in the summer of 2019, Wamangituka has evolved into a key player at Stuttgart under coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.

With Wamangituka having popped up on the radar of several clubs in and abroad, it remains to be seen whether he will move on to pastures new in the summer.