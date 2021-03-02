Sunderland manager Lee Johnson insists that having worked under current Swindon Town boss John Sheridan, he knows what kind of a manager the 56-year-old is and believes that his knowledge of the game is unreal.

With the aim to return to winning ways following a disappointing 2-2 draw against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, Johnson’s side will now host Swindon in a league match this evening.

Johnson is well-acquainted with Sheridan’s coaching style, having worked under him at Chesterfield as a player, and insists that the 56-year-old has unreal knowledge of the game.

Swindon have won two and drawn one of their last three games, with Johnson feeling that there is always the demand there for commitment, passion and quality football which, he believes, will be on display against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

“I know John Sheridan well and have played for him. His career as both a manager and a player stands up; his footballing knowledge is unreal”, Johnson told his club’s official site.

“They will always demand quality football and commitment and passion from their players.

“Their recent results have shown that, and it’s a tough game for us.”

Sunderland grabbed a 2-0 win away at Swindon the last time the two teams met, while the last fixture between the two at the Black Cats’ home ground was in 1999 in the Championship.