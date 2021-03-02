Livingston defender Jon Guthrie believes that his side can approach Wednesday night’s game against Rangers with confidence due to their previous performances against the Gers.

After the disappointment of losing in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday, David Martindale’s side will now look to bounce back when they take on the league leaders on Wednesday.

Livingston will start as firm underdogs against a side that have yet to suffer defeat in the Scottish Premiership this season, but Guthrie is taking heart from how his team have performed against the Gers.

“Definitely at home since we have come back in to the Premiership we have got a good record at home against them”, Guthrie said at a press conference.

“Obviously we know that Rangers are the best team this season by some distance.

“We have already played them here once, we got a draw against them earlier on this season. So we can take a lot of confidence from that.”

The need though will be for the home side to be on top of their game for the entire course of the match to get something, Guthrie feels.

“On our day, we know we’re more than a match for anyone.

“We know we’ve got to be at the top of our game but we’re confident we can pick something up.”

Livingston currently sit in fifth spot in the Scottish Premiership standings, with 40 points from 29 games and last beat Rangers on home turf in 2018, when they edged out the Gers 1-0.