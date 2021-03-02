Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has expressed his excitement at the Gers drawing Slavia Prague in the Europa League, labelling it a mouth-watering tie.

Scottish Premiership runaway leaders Rangers will lock horns with Czech Republic giants Slavia Prague in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

The Gers go into the tie on the back of an aggregate 9-5 victory over Belgian club Royal Antwerp, while the Czech outfit booked their place in the round of 16 by beating Leicester City.

Excited by the prospect of facing Slavia Prague in the Europa League, Rangers manager Gerrard has labelled the draw a mouth-watering tie.

The Englishman explained that the Red and Whites will be high on confidence having beaten Leicester, but insisted that Rangers will be ready for the tie, with the prospect of making their way into the Europa League quarter-finals exciting them.

“In terms of the draw, I think it is an exciting draw for both teams“, Gerrard told a press conference.

“I think both teams are on a really exciting journey from a personal point of view, performed ever so well against some high-level teams along the way.

“I think, obviously, Slavia knocking Leicester out is a big coup for them because Leicester are going so well themselves.

“So, they are going to come into the game full of confidence and rightly so, but we will be ready, we will be prepared.

“We have got some really important league games prior to that that we need to focus on, but we are really looking forward to those two games.

“I think they are mouth-watering and may the best team win and get to the last eight because that opportunity really excites us.“

The first leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie between Rangers and Slavia Prague will take place on 11th March, while the second leg is scheduled for 18th March.