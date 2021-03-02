Bradford City joint manager Conor Sellars has hailed Leeds United loan star Jordan Stevens for his mentality and work hard for the Bantams whenever he gets the opportunity.

Stevens ended his stint with Swindon Town and joined League Two outfit Bradford on loan until the end of the season from Leeds in the winter transfer window.

The 20-year-old has made eight league appearances for the Bantams since joining in January, but most of them have been short cameos off the bench.

Reflecting on Stevens’ progress at the club so far, Bradford joint manager Sellars has hailed the midfielder as a talented player and explained that he has been fighting to earn playing time.

The Bantams manager went on to hail Stevens’ mentality that sees him work hard for the team whenever he gets an opportunity and stressed the need for the youngster to keep impressing.

“Jordan’s a really talented player“, Sellars told BBC Radio Leeds.

“He’s having to fight for his minutes. He’s had a few opportunities.

“He’s got to keep impressing when he does come off the bench.

“But what I would say is his mentality when he does come on, and often we’ve been in front in the game, he’s had to really work for the team and do his defensive part which he’s more than happy to do as well.”

Bradford sit in eleventh spot in the League Two standings and Stevens will be hoping to help his side push into the playoff spots soon.