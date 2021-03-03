Everton and Arsenal linked midfielder Orkun Kokcu has conceded that he will consider leaving Feyenoord in the summer in order to help the Dutch club financially.

A product of the Feyenoord academy, the 20-year-old midfielder is one of the rising stars of the Eredivisie and has been on the radar of several clubs over the course of recent transfer windows.

He was linked with a move away from Feyenoord last summer as well, but he signed a new contract until 2025 to kill the speculation over his future.

But Kokcu, who has been linked with both Everton and Arsenal, has delivered words his suitors are sure to pay attention to, conceding that the situation has changed ahead of the summer transfer window and he is well aware of the financial pickle Feyenoord are in at the moment.

He stressed that if a club are keen to sign him and Feyenoord would make money from his departure, he would be willing to listen to offers at the end of the season.

“I still have a contract until 2025, but the situation has changed”, Kokcu told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“Feyenoord have been very open about the financial situation and it is clear that the club could end up making losses.

“If there is a club for me with a good story and Feyenoord can make money from it, I imagine I will listen.”

A move to the Premier League has been mooted for Kokcu and it remains to be seen if he will make the move to England in the summer.