Celtic shot-stopper Conor Hazard has heaped praise on his goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods, who he feels brings great comradery between the custodians, allowing each of them to want the best for the other.

The 22-year-old academy graduate put pen-to-paper to a new two-year contract at Celtic Park on Wednesday, extending his stay until at least the summer of 2023.

Giving his initial reaction following the announcement, Hazard thanked his goalkeeping coach for helping him get to where he is now.

“I owe Stevie Woods a lot now”, Hazard told his club’s official site.

Before playing for Celtic’s Under-23 and the first-team, Hazard got the opportunity to work with their Under-20s goalkeeping coach Colin Meldrum, whose contribution was also recognised by the 22-year-old.

“There’s been a lot of goalkeeping coaches I worked with through the years at the club like Colin Meldrum before moving up to work with Woodsy.

“His training’s been unbelievable, you learn something new every day and you strive to be better and better.”

What Woods teaches to his players, Hazard reveals, is a sense of comradery.

“There’s great comradery between the goalkeepers and I think Woodsy brings that as well.

“Everyone wants the best for each other.”

Hazard has so far featured in five of Celtic’s 31 league games, managing four clean sheets.

The custodian will now be looking to kick on with his development at Celtic Park after securing his future at the club.