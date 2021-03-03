Former AC Milan midfielder Massimo Ambrosini is impressed with Chelsea loan star Fikayo Tomori’s start to life in Italy and is of the view that he is definitely a positive addition for the Rossoneri.

Tomori is currently plying his trade on a six-month loan deal at Serie A giants AC Milan, leaving his parent club Chelsea in January owing to a lack of game time at Stamford Bridge.

The centre-back has played a part in four Serie A games for AC Milan since joining the club and has already caught the eye in Italy with some solid outings.

Ex-Rossoneri midfielder Ambrosini is impressed with how Tomori has taken to life at the San Siro and feels he is definitely a positive addition for the Italian giants.

Ambrosini explained that Tomori is a modern centre-back and has the ability to make up for some tactical inadequacies as he knows how to do well on the pitch.

“A good player, modern”, Ambrosini was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

“And therefore, he is more capable than others in making up for some tactical deficiencies.

“He likes one on one [situations], he feels good.

“[He] knows how to do well, he is definitely a positive addition.”

AC Milan have an option to sign Tomori on a permanent basis in the summer for a fee of around €28m and they are preparing to sit at the negotiating table with Chelsea; they have expressed a belief the price is too high.