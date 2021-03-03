Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he forgot about fellow top four hopefuls Liverpool and Chelsea facing each on Thursday, but stressed it does not matter as his focus lies completely on the Toffees getting a win against West Bromwich Albion.

The race for the top four in the Premier League is heating up with Everton, Chelsea and Liverpool all within touching distance of fourth placed West Ham United.

Everton can jump into the top four with a win against West Brom but they could be displaced by either Liverpool or Chelsea, who face each other at Anfield after the Toffees take on the Baggies.

Toffees boss Ancelotti revealed he forgot about the Anfield clash but stressed it does not matter as his focus completely lies on leading his team to a win at the Hawthorns on Thursday evening.

The Italian feels the race for European football is set to go down to the wire and made it clear that he wants his team to be fighting for a spot until the final whistle of the season.

Asked whether getting in the top four even for a few hours is worth it since Chelsea or Liverpool could displace them on Thursday, Ancelotti told a press conference. “Yes, I forgot there was that game and maybe Liverpool or Chelsea can be in in the top four, but it does not matter.

“We want to be there, we want to get three points tomorrow, just to see how it feels.

“Apart from that, three points will be important to stay in the fight.

“I am sure that the situation regarding the European positions will be decided in the last game and we want to be there in the last game.

“If we are able to [remain in the chase] until the last game, it will be good for us.”

Chelsea have 44 points to their tally while both Liverpool and Everton ate trailing them with 43 points each, although the Toffees have a game in hand.