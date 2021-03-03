Ipswich Town first-team coach Matt Gill has expressed his satisfaction with the work rate of Tottenham Hotspur loan star Troy Parrott and is hoping to see the striker get amongst the goals soon.

The 19-year-old Tottenham talent joined the League One side on the final day of the winter transfer window and has so far featured in six games for the Tractor Boys.

Parrott though is yet to open his goalscoring account for Ipswich, though he has been widely praised for the quality of his performances, with Gill acknowledging how he did in the Tractor Boys’ win at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

First team coach Gill insists that Parrott is someone who has an amazing work rate and shows quality on the pitch.

Gill though knows the importance of goals and is desperate for Parrott to open his account for Ipswich soon.

“I’m desperate for Troy to get a goal but he’s done so well for us”, Gill told his club’s official channel.

“His work rate is absolutely fantastic and the quality is there for everyone to see.

“I was really impressed with his performance again and he probably covered more ground than anyone.

“He works for the team which is great to see and can drop in deep but he also has quality when on the ball and around the box.”

Parrott is now set to work under a new manager at Ipswich after the club parted ways with Paul Lambert and appointed Paul Cook as his successor.