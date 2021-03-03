Tottenham Hotspur target Marcel Sabitzer has insisted that he does not have to decide whether he wants to sign a new contract with RB Leipzig at the moment.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been one of the most influential players at RB Leipzig over the last few years and is currently the club captain.

But his future at the club has been under the scanner as he is in the final 18 months of his contract and there are claims that RB Leipzig could sell him in the summer if he does not sign a new deal soon.

Tottenham are interested in the Austrian but Sabitzer stressed that he does not have to answer questions about his future at RB Leipzig ahead of the summer.

He insists that his contractual situation does not mean he needs to pen a fresh deal now.

Sabitzer also stressed that money will not be the motivation if he signs a new deal with the club.

The midfielder told Sport Bild: “I have a contract until 2022, and not just until the summer.

“It has become fashionable to ask a question about the future as soon as a player gets into the final 18 months of their contract.

“But that doesn’t mean that everything has to be decided at the moment.

“I feel at home at Leipzig and at the club, and that’s what makes us successful.

“When a contract expires and it is to be extended, the question always arises: will the two parties agree?

“But the salary is not my main focus.”

Tottenham are expected to move for him in the summer if Sabitzer does not sign a new deal with RB Leipzig in the next few months.