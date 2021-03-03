Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes if Manchester City do not win the Champions League this season it should be considered a failure.

Manchester City are on course to win a third Premier League title in four years this season and have a 15-point lead at the top of the standings at the moment.

They are in the EFL Cup final where they will face Tottenham at Wembley in April and are still alive in the FA Cup as well.

But winning the Champions League is considered the holy grail for Manchester City and despite their spending in the market over the last few years under Pep Guardiola, the Spaniard is yet to take the club to a semi-final appearance in the competition.

Manchester City are one of the big favourites to win the trophy this season and Jordan believes they have to win the Champions League to justify the amount of money they have spent.

He has insisted not winning it this season should be considered a failure on Manchester City’s part.

“If Manchester City have raised the bar so much and they are so dominant and so much better than everyone else”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“For a team that has had an inordinate amount of money for 13 years, to have not won the Champions League, I think, is a failure.

“And if they don’t win it this year, I would think that’s a failure.”

Manchester City beat Borussia Monchengladbach in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.