Former Newcastle United star Geremi has insisted that Magpies fans deserve a team that compete in the Champions League and is hopeful that the club can do that after a takeover.

Geremi joined Newcastle from Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2007 and went on to ply his trade for the club for two-and-a-half years.

Having played at St. James’ Park, the Cameroonian is aware of the passion with which Newcastle fans support the club and has explained that their support was different from that he experienced at Chelsea.

Geremi went on to insist that the Newcastle fans deserve a team that play at the top and compete in the Champions League for the support they give to the club.

The former Real Madrid star also expressed his desire to see new owners replacing Mike Ashley and taking Newcastle to the level they deserve.

“Newcastle fans stick to their club“, Geremi told Chronicle Live.

“This is amazing. It was different to Chelsea.

“When you go to Newcastle and you see the fans, you realise these are proper fans.

“They love their team and, as a player, you just want to fight for them and make them happy because when you win, they are happy.

“They deserve to have a team who play at the top and play in the Champions League.

“I hope some people can come there and try to bring Newcastle to that level.

“This is my wish because they have the fans who love their team.“

Newcastle are currently battling to try to steer clear of relegation trouble under Steve Bruce.