Everton defender Ben Godfrey has insisted that the Toffees are focused on setting right their home form by making Goodison Park a fortress again for the remainder of the season.

The Toffees have strung together an excellent record away from Goodison Park this season in the Premier League with eight wins and two draws from 12 games, but have struggled to reproduce the same form at home.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have only been able to snatch 17 points from a possible 39 at home, and were finally able to register their first league win on home turf since the turn of the year as they edged Southampton 1-0 on Monday.

And Godfrey has insisted Everton have every intention to build on their home win and make Goodison Park a fortress again.

The defender admitted the whole squad have been disappointed with their poor performances at home but are now determined to put things right.

“We have been disappointed with our home form, it’s not been good enough, but we dug in for a massive win against Southampton”, Godfrey told Everton’s official site.

“It was really important to turn that [Goodison form] around and to come away from a difficult game with three points.

“You want to make your home ground a fortress, a difficult place for teams to come and play and take anything from.

“That is our intention now.”

Everton continue their busy week with a trip to West Bromwich Albion on Thursday and will be banking on their away form to pile further misery on the relegation threatened Baggies.