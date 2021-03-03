Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has admitted Steven Gerrard taking over the reins at Anfield is a possibility, but stressed there in no one better to lead Liverpool at present than Jurgen Klopp.

With Gerrard set to clinch his first major trophy as a manager as Rangers are closing in on the Scottish Premiership title, it has been a topic of discussion among the Liverpool faithful whether the ex-Red will replace Klopp when he leaves Anfield.

Beale, who is currently working with Gerrard at Ibrox, had a stint with Klopp at Liverpool as a youth coach, and has weighed in on whether the 40-year-old will one day return to the dugout on Merseyside.

The Gers first team coach feels Gerrard filing the Anfield hot seat is possible, provided he continues to be successful in his managerial career, gaining experience and adding more trophies to his CV.

Beale stressed that at present, there is no one better than Klopp to lead the Reds and lauded the German tactician as one of the top five coaches in the world.

Asked whether he sees Gerrard as the future replacement for Klopp at Liverpool, Beale told ESPN Brasil: “I find it difficult to predict the future, you must live today and try to be the best coach possible.

“At the moment, Klopp is one of the top five coaches in the world, and the best coach for Liverpool is Jurgen Klopp.

“He has done an incredible job so far.

“In the future, if Steven Gerrard can continue to be successful, win trophies and gain experience, then it is possible that Liverpool will be his future.

“But….every coach in the world dreams of leading a team like Liverpool.

“So, let’s see what the future brings.”

While Gerrard’s Rangers are enjoying a strong season in Scotland and in Europe, Klopp’s Liverpool have struggled with injuries and are now fighting for a top four finish in the Premier League.