Fixture: Livingston vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their line-up and substitutes to go up against Livingston in a Scottish Premiership clash this evening at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livingston were edged out in the Scottish League Cup final at the weekend and will be desperate to bounce back by recording a shock win over Rangers tonight.

Steven Gerrard’s side boast a 15-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and have yet to taste defeat this season; Livingston held Rangers to a 0-0 draw in the last meeting between the two clubs at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Allan McGregor slots into goal for Rangers tonight, while at full-back Gerrard hands Nathan Patterson and Borna Barisic starts.

Connor Goldson and Filip Helander provide the centre-back pairing, with Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield in midfield.

Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent support striker Alfredo Morelos in attack.

If Gerrard needs to make changes he can look to the bench, where options available to him include Jack Simpson and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Team vs Livingston

McGregor, Patterson, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Aribo, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Simpson, Hagi, Defoe, Itten, Zungu, Wright, Stewart