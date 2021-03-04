Fixture: West Brom vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League game away at Sam Allardyce’s West Brom.

Allardyce’s West Brom are second from bottom in the league table with just 17 points from their 26 games and sit nine points from safety.

They host an Everton side that have now won back to back games and are only two points behind fourth placed West Ham, as they seek to secure European football for next term.

Carlo Ancelotti continues to be without defender Yerry Mina and midfielders Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Ancelotti selects Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane and Lucas Digne.

In midfield, the Everton manager looks towards Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes to control the game, while Alex Iwobi and Bernard start. Richarlison supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Ancelotti has a host of options on the bench in the event he needs to shake things up, including Joshua King and Allan.

Everton Team vs West Brom

Pickford, Holgate, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Doucoure, Gomes, Iwobi, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Tyrer, Nkounkou, Allan, Onyango, Sigurdsson, Broadhead, King