Fixture: Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting team and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Fulham, who are three points from safety, held Spurs to a 1-1 draw in the earlier meeting between the two teams in the league this season and will be looking to go one better tonight.

Spurs however could be finding form and head into the London derby on the back of successive 4-0 wins, over Wolfsberger in the Europa League and Burnley in the Premier League.

Giovani Lo Celso has returned to training, but tonight’s fixture has come too soon for him to be involved.

Boss Jose Mourinho has Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he opts for Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies.

Further up the pitch the Tottenham boss selects Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to boss midfield, while Tanguy Ndombele also plays. Gareth Bale, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Mourinho needs to make any changes then he can look towards his bench, where he has options which include Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Fulham

Lloris (c), Doherty, Alderwerield, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bale, Alli, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Reguilon, Tanganga, Dier, Sissoko, Winks, Lamela, Lucas, Vinicius