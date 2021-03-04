Fixture: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Chelsea have announced their team and substitutes to go toe-to-toe with top four rivals Liverpool at Anfield this evening.

Thomas Tuchel leads his side into tonight’s fixture sitting one point better off than Liverpool in the league standings and will be keen to make sure his men at least hold that advantage by the final whistle.

Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw at home against Manchester United at the weekend, but head into tonight’s game having won four of their last five away games, including victory at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

They have not won a league fixture at Anfield though since 2014.

For this evening’s game Tuchel picks Edouard Mendy in goal, while at the back the German goes with a central three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Further up the pitch Chelsea have Reece James and Ben Chilwell as wing-backs, while N’Golo Kante and Jorginho slot into midfield. Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount will be looking to provide for Timo Werner.

Tuchel has a bench full of options if he needs to shake things up, including Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea Team vs Liverpool

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Ruidger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Ziyech, Mount, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, Zouma, Alonso, Emerson, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Havertz, Pulisic, Giroud