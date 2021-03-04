Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he is in regular contact with Benevento coach Filippo Inzaghi and spoke to him recently.

Ancelotti, who has coached a host of top clubs throughout European football, is considered a father figure by a number of his former charges who have started to take their own steps as coaches.

Inzaghi played under Ancelotti at AC Milan and the ex-Italy striker currently coaches Serie A outfit Benevento; he won two Serie A titles at the San Siro, along with two Champions Leagues.

The Benevento boss has not forgotten his time under Ancelotti and the current Everton manager revealed that out of his former charges, Inzaghi is one that he hears from often.

“In recent days I heard from Pippo Inzaghi”, Ancelotti told Sky Italia.

“He is one of those I hear from more often.

“I am very attached to him, as to all the players that I had, especially those of Milan.”

The Everton boss also weighed in on the current title race in Serie A which sees Antonio Conte’s Inter sitting three points clear of AC Milan at the top of the table and also boasting a game in hand on the Rossoneri.

“I hope Milan will win, even if I think it will be tough because Inter go quickly.

“I am afraid that my friend Conte will not comply with my wish”, Ancelotti added.

Inzaghi’s Benevento meanwhile sit just two spots and five points above the drop zone in Serie A.