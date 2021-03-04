Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has stressed the importance of assessing Gaetano Berardi after every time he plays, with the defender returning from an injury and clocking up minutes with the Whites Under-23s.

Berardi has recovered from a cruciate ligament injury he suffered last season and made his return to field with Mark Jackson’s Under-23s side in a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace Under-23s on Monday.

The Swiss was set to leave Eland Road last summer with his contract running out but the Whites extended his stint by 12 months and allowed him to continue his recovery in Yorkshire.

Leeds boss Bielsa stressed the importance of talking a measured approach to easing Berardi back into playing regularly as he was sidelined for an extended period.

The Argentine added that players will need time to get back to their best after a lengthy layoff and emphasised that the medical staff will be assessing him after every game

Asked about his thoughts on Berardi’s displays for the Under-23s, Bielsa told a press conference: “Without six months not playing he managed to play and played 45 minutes and tomorrow he will play another 45 minutes.

“But after six months of absence you have to see how he feels after every game.

“Some players recover their form immediately and others they need a bit more time.”

Berardi is in line to clock up another 45-minutes when Leeds Under-23s face their Wolverhampton Wanderers counterparts in the Premier League 2 on Friday.