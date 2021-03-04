Celtic loan star Marian Shved has emphasised the need for him to keep performing well to integrate within the Mechelen squad as he does not have a proper hold over the language.

The Ukraine international has been plying his trade for Belgian Pro League outfit Mechelen since joining on a season-long loan from Celtic in the summer.

Shved struggled for playing time in the first half of the season, but has managed to become a regular in Wouter Vrancken’s squad since December.

Reflecting on how his adaptation at the Belgian club has gone, the Celtic star has explained that he found it easier to form a bond with his team-mates as he played more.

Shved went on to stress the extra need for him to play well for the side to integrate within the Mechelen squad, with the language barrier preventing him from interacting with his team-mates fluently.

“The more playing minutes I got, the smoother the integration went“, Shved told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“I felt the respect of my team-mates increase.

“I don’t have a knack for languages, my talents lie elsewhere.

“I understand almost everything in English, but speaking is still difficult.

“Then playing well is extra important to integrate with the team.

“Only then can you contribute to the team and feel good.“

Shved has a contract with Celtic until the summer of 2023 but Mechelen have the option to make his loan move permanent in the summer.