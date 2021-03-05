Leeds United winger Raphinha has admitted that he is delighted to work under Marcelo Bielsa as he loves playing for demanding coaches like the Argentine.

Raphinha joined Leeds from French club Rennes last summer and the Brazilian winger has made a big impact at Elland Road this season.

The winger has started the last 18 league games for Leeds and is now one of the first names on Bielsa’s team-sheet.

The Leeds head coach played an important role in convincing the 24-year-old to move to Elland Road and Raphinha revealed that he is loving life under the Argentine as he likes coaches who demand a lot from the players.

The Brazilian is also a fan of Bielsa’s attitude of always trying to win and he enjoys the freedom he has received from the Argentine to express himself on the pitch.

He indicated that he is only going to get better while working with the Leeds boss.

The Leeds winger said on LUTV: “Professor Marcelo is a really demanding coach and I personally like that.

“I like working with demanding coaches.

“He is someone who always wants to win so that helped a lot with me, adapting and settling at the club.

“He always wants us to do our best and that’s been really important ever since I arrived here at the club.

“He’s helped me with advice on positioning on the pitch, also he’s provided me with the freedom to be myself and I think that’s really important for a player that you are working with someone always demanding the best.

“We all win. We all benefit from that. Everybody’s a winner.”

Bielsa is likely to name Raphinha in the team when Leeds take on West Ham on Monday night, if the Brazilian is fit to play.