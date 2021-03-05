Former Celtic star Paul Hartley has revealed that Eddie Howe reminds me of Brendan Rodgers because of the attractive football his Bournemouth side played.

Howe has been linked with being a potential option for Celtic and the Englishman is out of work after leaving Bournemouth.

Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager after Neil Lennon left the club last month and the former Cherries boss is one of the favourites to become the next manager at Parkhead.

Hartley admits that he is a fan of the way Howe used to set his Bournemouth team up to play an attractive brand of football in the Premier League.

He insisted that the style of football Howe’s sides played reminds him of Rodgers and his successful spell as Celtic manager.

The former Bhoy told Sky Sports Scotland: “I like the way Eddie Howe set his teams up at Bournemouth.

“He reminds me a little bit of Rodgers in the way his teams played.

“I liked watching Bournemouth.

“I thought they played a good style of football – attractive. I think he would be a name [for Celtic].”

It remains to be seen whether Howe would be tempted by the prospect of managing Celtic or will hold on for another opportunity in the Premier League.