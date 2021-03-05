Leeds United winger Raphinha has credited his team-mates for helping him to adapt and develop his game since his arrival at the club in the summer.

Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes last summer and following a period of acclimatisation, the Brazilian has made a big impact in his first season at the club.

The winger has been a constant in the Leeds starting eleven since November and has scored five times in the Premier League this term for the club.

His performances have taken Leeds’ game to the next level but the Brazilian is quick to credit his team-mates for helping him to adapt and making him feel welcome at Elland Road this year.

Raphinha feels he is playing his best football at the moment because of the way his Leeds team-mates have taken to him and he also credited Marcelo Bielsa and his staff for trusting him.

The Brazilian said on LUTV: “All I can say to my team-mates, is just really thank them for the affection they have shown me.

“None of this would have been possible without them. They’ve helped me to adapt, they’ve helped me to develop.

“If I am playing my best football now, it’s thanks to them.

“It’s thanks to them, the coaching staff, and the manager. So yes, thank you to all of them.

“They made me feel really comfortable and at ease and helped me with the adaptation.

“So, I am grateful to them.”

Raphinha has started all of Leeds’ last 18 Premier League games and is now one of the first names on Bielsa’s team-sheet.