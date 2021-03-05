Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes Jurgen Klopp is overtalking to his Reds players when he needs to be keeping things simple and sticking to the basics.

The Merseyside-based club’s miserable run of form since the turn of the year continued against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea on Thursday as the Blues left Anfield with a 1-0 win.

Liverpool, who led the standings at the end of December, have now lost five of their last six Premier League games, with four of them being at home, and sit seventh in the league table.

Reflecting on the Reds’ poor run of form, Anfield legend Nicol has insisted that Klopp appears to be overtalking to his players when he needs to be keeping things simple and sticking to the basics.

Nicol went on to admit that his former employers are currently in freefall and is unsure when they will be able to turn things around, with the club now facing the risk of missing out on a top four finish.

“I don’t care how good a football player you are, confidence can rock anybody and this whole side look as though they are rocked“, Nicol said on ESPN FC.

“And you listen to Jurgen Klopp afterwards, you talk about talking too much as if you are covering something.

“Just keep your mouth closed, it is what it is, stick to the basics and get out and just don’t start and vent.

“If he is talking to the press like that, he is probably overtalking to his players his as well.

“You talk about a huge confidence in crisis and just a complete and utter loss of form right the way through this side.

“This is not the front’s fault or the middle’s fault only or only the back’s fault.

“This side are in freefall and I’m not so sure when it is going to stop.“

Liverpool host Fulham on Sunday and will be looking to put an end to their seven-game winless run at Anfield.