Leeds United have named first team star Rodrigo in their Under-23s side to take on Wolves this afternoon.

The Spaniard, a big money summer signing, has been out of action through injury, but is now set to take a significant step towards being at the disposal of head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Rodrigo has been included in Mark Jackson’s Under-23s side to play Wolves and will be looking to come through the game without issue and then recover well.

He is not the only senior team star on display as defender Gaetano Berardi starts and continues to build up his match fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Winger Ian Poveda is on the bench this afternoon, while Sam Greenwood is also an option for Jackson to bring on at some point.

Leeds Under-23s enjoy a ten point advantage at the top of the Premier League 2 Division Two, over Stoke City, and will look to make sure that does not shrink.

Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Wolves Under-23s

Caprile, Drameh, McCarron, Kenneh, Cresswell, Berardi, McKinstry, Allen, Dean, Rodrigo, Kamwa

Substitutes: Van den Heuvel, Gibbon, Casey, Greenwood, Poveda