Manchester United are considering signing a new number one goalkeeper during the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Record.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been trying to handle a delicate goalkeeping situation since the start of the season with Dean Henderson wanting to dethrone David de Gea as Manchester United’s number one.

Henderson is now set to get a run of games over the next month with De Gea back in Spain for the birth of his first child.

But it has been claimed Manchester United could make a move that is likely to bring into question the futures of both the goalkeepers at the club.

Solskjaer is looking at potentially signing another goalkeeper to come in as number one.

Henderson has suitors in the Premier League and the arrival of a new goalkeeper is likely to allow Manchester United to earn big money from the 23-year-old’s potential departure.

However, shifting out De Gea is likely to be an issue in the current market due to his wages that makes him the best-paid goalkeeper in the world.

Manchester United are looking at options but it remains to be seen whether Henderson manages to convince Solskjaer about his quality over the next few games.