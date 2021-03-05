Sheffield United’s owners want Chris Wilder to agree to become the club’s head coach, with a director of football then appointed above him, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blades are fighting hard to stay in the Premier League, but are still rooted to the foot of the table and are expected to be relegated to the Championship.

It was thought that Sheffield United would stick with Wilder even if they are relegated and back him to get the club back to the Premier League soon.

But that narrative seems to have changed with suggestions that all is not well between Wilder and the Sheffield United hierarchy.

There is talk of disagreements over recruitment and upgrading facilities at their training ground.

And it has been claimed that Sheffield United want Wilder to effectively become the head coach rather than the manager.

The club want to bring in a director of football above him who would oversee recruitment at Sheffield United.

The 53-year-old may not want to accept such an offer and it has been suggested that the relationship between Wilder and the hierarchy is broken.

Wilder started his playing career at Sheffield United before returning to manage them in 2016.

He oversaw the club’s rise from League One to the Premier League.