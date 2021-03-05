Jamie Carragher has insisted that Steven Gerrard does not need to leave Rangers and prove himself elsewhere to one day land a job at a top Premier League club like Liverpool and stressed the Gers boss is at Ibrox for the long haul.

Gerrard is currently on course to lead Rangers to their first Scottish league title since the 2010/11 season, preventing arch rivals Celtic from clinching a tenth league title on the trot.

Whether the Gers boss will take over the helm of a Premier League club, especially his former team Liverpool, is a topic of discussion among fans.

Gerrard’s former Reds team-mate Carragher has insisted that Gerrard does not have to leave Ibrox and prove himself at another club before stepping up to take a high profile English top flight job, like the Anfield hot seat.

Carragher stressed Gerrard has caught the Rangers bug and as it stands, he is fully committed to taking them to the next level, settling in at Ibrox for the long haul.

Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column: “There was a time when I might have gone along with the idea that Rangers is a good first stepping stone for my former Liverpool team-mate, and he should have his eye on a swift Premier League return in readiness for an inevitable Anfield reunion later in his career.

“Having seen what he is building at Rangers, I do not believe he has to leave Ibrox and prove himself anywhere else. Certainly not yet.

“He has obviously fallen in love with the club and the city of Glasgow and looks to be settling in for the long haul.

“Anyone who knows Stevie well need only look at his reaction against Livingston at half-time on Wednesday evening, when he was sent off for being livid at the decision not to award Alfredo Morelos a penalty.

“That’s how he is when dedicated to a cause. Fully committed. All in.

“Despite the title being done and dusted for weeks, every point matters.

“He has caught the Rangers bug, immersed in the club.”

Only time will tell whether Gerrard will one day return to Liverpool and take a place on the touchline of the pitch where he spent the majority of his playing career.