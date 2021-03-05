West Ham United boss David Moyes is of the view that there is more to come from Manchester United loan star Jesse Lingard as he is yet to reach his peak condition.

Having arrived at the London Stadium on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the season, Lingard has hit the ground running, boosting the Hammers’ firepower up front.

The 28-year-old has scored three goals and laid on two assists in his first five league appearances for Moyes’ side.

West Ham boss Moyes is of the view that the Red Devils winger is yet to reach peak condition at his new club as he is continuing to integrate into their style.

However, Moyes admits to have a January signing make such an impact at a new club is not an easy thing to do and stressed Lingard is driven to give his best.

“Jesse’s really driven to play”, Moyes told a press conference.

“He’s a quick lad in good physical condition.

“I still think Jesse’s still only four or five games in and we’re still trying to get him to peak condition and match understanding.

“But it’s great that he’s made such an impact – to get somebody in in January who makes such a difference isn’t an easy thing to do.”

Lingard has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month and the Fans’ Player of the Month awards for February.