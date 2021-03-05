Leeds United Under-23 boss Mark Jackson has revealed that it was a fantastic experience for the young players to work with senior stars such as Rodrigo and Gaetano Berardi up close.

The young Leeds United side put the disappointment of a 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace on Monday behind them to beat Wolves by the same scoreline.

Two of the senior players making their comeback from injury, Rodrigo and Berardi, got minutes in the match after training the previous day, with the Spaniard making the occasion even more special by scoring both goals.

With a number of Under-18 players getting game time in the match, Jackson feels that it was a learning experience for them as well as the others from the Under-23s.

“It’s been really good. Rodrigo trained yesterday along with Bera. It’s a fantastic influence on the young players”, Jackson told LUTV.

“Remembering that we have got four Under-18s playing there with them today.

“So for the senior players to come down and give their experience, the work rate, the desire and passion they showed on the pitch today, is superb for the young players.

“And it is superb for the team.”

Leeds currently hold a 13-point lead over second-placed Stoke City in the Premier League 2 Division Two, who have two games in hand on the young Whites.

The Whites will now keep a close eye on Rodrigo and Berardi to see how they recover from the game in the coming days.