Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott is of the view that the Black Cats will need to earn promotion to the Championship this season in order to have a better chance of keeping Dion Sanderson at the club.

The 21-year-old centre-back joined Sunderland on loan from Wolves last summer and has recently made a big impact in the club’s bid to get promoted from League One.

He has started the last six league games for the Black Cats and their defensive performances have improved, with Sunderland sitting in fourth in the League One standings.

Elliott admits that any player coming from a Premier League club is expected to make an impact at League One level and stressed that Sanderson has proved his quality at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are tipped to want to keep Sanderson at the club and Elliott believes they will have a better chance of doing that if they get promoted to the Championship this season.

The former Black Cat told The Athletic: “When you come on loan from a Premier League club, even if you’re a young, inexperienced lad, you’re expected to bring quality to the side and he’s done that.

“He seems like a really strong character around the group.

“Sunderland are five points off automatic promotion now.

“If they do go up, they’ll have a much stronger case to get him back to the club next season.

“From what I’ve seen, he could have a big future in the game, especially when he fills out.”

Sanderson had a spell on loan at Cardiff City in the second half of last season.