Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has admitted that the Reds looked tired and shorn of ideas against Chelsea on Thursday night.

Liverpool created some unwanted history at Anfield with their defeat against Chelsea as they have now lost five league games in a row at home for the first time in the club’s 128-year history.

A Mason Mount goal just before half-time was enough to propel Chelsea into the top four and left the Reds languishing in seventh in the Premier League standings.

Liverpool’s first shot on target in the game came at the 86th minute and they looked completely lacking in confidence when it came to creating chances for their forwards.

McAteer conceded that it was a performance that lacked any energy or spark and admitted that he has not seen Liverpool so short of ideas or invention for a long time.

The former Red said on LFC TV: “From Liverpool’s perspective, it was a bit of a lifeless performance.

“For the first time in a long while, I felt that Liverpool just ran out of ideas and they looked tired.

“The substitutions didn’t work tonight.

“I was a bit disappointed with the subs coming on.”

Liverpool are still just four points away from the top four spots but they have won just three of their last ten league games.