Steve Evans insists that Ipswich Town are at the opposite end of the spectrum to his Gillingham side in terms of their budget, but stressed that games are won by finding a way.

The Gills are set to face the Tractor Boys on Saturday as the business end of the League One season draws closer.

Ipswich recently parted ways with Paul Lambert and former Wigan boss Paul Cook has been handed the job of driving the side up to the Championship.

Cook will look to put Evans’ Gillingham to the sword on Saturday and the Gills boss admits there is a big difference between the two clubs financially.

Evans insists that if there was a league table in playing budgets then both teams would be opposite ends, but stressed that games are won by finding a way.

“If you had a budget of the league table they would be in the top three and we would be in the bottom three”, Evans was quoted as saying Kent Online.

“But games are won by finding a way and scoring more goals than the opposition and that is what we did on Tuesday [beating MK Dons 3-2].”

Gillingham have won their last two home games on the bounce, but lost 1-0 to Ipswich in the earlier meeting between the two sides this season.