St Mirren star Kyle McAllister has cited the Celtic game at Parkhead earlier in the season as an example to warn Rangers that by playing on the front foot his side can cause trouble for Steven Gerrard’s side.

The Saints came away 2-1 victors from Celtic Park back in January, their first win against the defending champions after six straight losses.

The 22-year-old feels that their being on the front foot over the entire course of the match at Parkhead was the primary reason behind winning the match.

Now, as Jim Goodwin’s side head to Ibrox to take on league leaders Rangers, McAllister insists that his team could beat Steven Gerrard’s side by playing on the front foot.

“For us, it’s like we just look forward to every game. No team is different for us. We just play the same way and see how it goes”, McAllister said at a press conference.

“The thing is that most teams will sit back against Rangers and Celtic.

“But we have gone to Parkhead and have done it. We went and played on the front foot and look what happened.

“So if we can do that on Saturday you never know.”

St Mirren have remained unbeaten in their last five league matches, drawing four and winning one.

Rangers are closing in on the title though and will start as firm favourites to take all three points.