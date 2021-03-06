Mark Wilson believes Celtic can use their upcoming meeting with rivals Rangers as a springboard to pick up momentum which could last into next season.

Celtic are set to lose their Scottish Premiership title to Rangers, who need just one point point to be crowned champions.

The Bhoys, under John Kennedy, are due to take on Dundee United on Sunday and if they fail to pick up all three points then Rangers will turn out at Celtic Park later this month as the new champions.

While meeting Rangers later this month may be a difficult experience for Celtic given the backdrop, former Bhoy Wilson thinks that they can use the game to their advantage.

He recalled a similar situation from when he played for Celtic and detailed how it built momentum which lasted into the next campaign, while stressing there was no lack of motivation.

“I’ve been in this position where we played Rangers and Neil Lennon got the job on an interim basis at Celtic Park”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“Let me tell you – we knew the league was over, Rangers had won it.

“But it didn’t make us any less motivated going in to play them.

“We won and it set the team up for what was a nice run-in to the end of the season, and set us up for the following year.”

Celtic have suffered two defeats in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park so far this season, scoring 30 goals and conceding ten times.