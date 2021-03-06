Former England midfielder Ray Parlour has indicated that Dean Henderson has an opportunity to put pressure on Jordan Pickford for the Three Lions number one spot if he puts in brilliant performances over the next month for Manchester United.

Henderson started in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night and will play the next six games as David de Gea has gone to Spain for personal reasons.

The 23-year-old has been waiting for an opportunity to get a run of games in the Manchester United goal this season and now he has that opportunity.

Parlour believes it is a massive chance for Henderson to prove his credentials and become the Manchester United number one over the next month.

He also feels solid performances in the Manchester United goal will give England boss Gareth Southgate a headache ahead of the European Championship and will certainly increase the heat on Pickford’s place in the Three Lions starting line-up.

Ex-England star Parlour said on talkSPORT: “What an opportunity for Henderson.

“And this could be the way to get into that England team or squad.

“If he can play well for the next six games, really big games coming up and [if] Henderson is brilliant, plays really well, keeps Manchester United in games, wins games for Manchester United then suddenly he will be number one.

“And suddenly Gareth Southgate could go, ‘wait a minute, Manchester United are going really well and Henderson in goal’ and it suddenly gives Pickford a lot of competition going into the Euros.”

Henderson made his debut for England in November last year and is now looking to book his spot in the European Championship squad.