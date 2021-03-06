Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has revealed his admiration for the style of play that defender Diego Llorente brings to the Whites team.

The Spaniard joined Leeds from Real Sociedad last summer, but injuries at the start of the season mean he has only featured four times for the Premier League side this season.

But he played the full 90 minutes in Leeds’ last two league games and he impressed with the solidity he brought to the Leeds backline in those two performances.

Dorigo has been impressed with what he has seen of Llorente in the last two league games and the former White is pleased with the way he is always looking to win the ball from the forwards by trying to get in front of them.

The former White also pointed out that the Spaniard shows confidence when he is on the ball and is not only content to sit back but often starts the attack with his brilliant passing ability.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “I also like the way he tries to get nice and close to the strikers and nip in front.

“He reads the ball well, gets in-front and starts the attacks straight off. He is not one of these who sit back.

“He likes to dictate play, likes to run out with the ball forward and that’s important as well.

“Every time I see him pass it is with real conviction and that’s what I like.”

Llorente will hope to remain injury-free and get a solid run of games in the starting level from now until the end of the season.