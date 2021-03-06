Everton Under-23s starlet Einar Iversen has revealed that Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood is the best player he has played against and lauded the winger for his ability to be equally good with both feet.

Greenwood has played a part in 21 of Manchester United’s Premier League games so far this season, having made his league debut as a 17-year-old in March 2019.

Everton starlet Iversen faced Greenwood when he was part of the Red Devils youth side prior to making his leap into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s senior squad.

And the Toffees midfielder has revealed that Greenwood is the best player he has faced on pitch and stressed he realised that the winger was a special player during their encounter.

Iversen lauded Greenwood for his ability to be equally productive with both feet, which makes him especially hard to play against.

Asked who is the best player he has faced, Iversen told Everton’s official site: “Mason Greenwood.

“I played against him just a few weeks before he made his first-team debut.

“You could tell he was a very good player.

“He’s so two-footed.

“He can go both ways, so that makes him hard to play against.”

Iversen will be determined to emulate Greenwood and one day break through to the first team at Goodison Park.